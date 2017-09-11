Estonia, Innovations, Markets and Companies, Technology
Estonia: Levira produces picture for Telia LIVE channel with AI cameras
Tests for
the live broadcasts produced using AI-powered cameras will be taking place this
weekend, between 17 and 19 May, when test matches for the Estonian and
Finnish women’s volleyball teams are held in Audentes Sports Hall in Tallinn.
The games will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6:00 pm
(Eastern European Summer Time) and can be watched athttps://levira.com/ai/,
Levira announced.
“With an AI
camera, the sports competition is broadcast without human interference, and the
AI controlling the cameras takes the role of the director. AI broadcasts are
the future of TV programmes, because they allow events to be followed better,
and from the point of view of production costs, this is a reasonable solution.
In this way, it is also possible to bring to viewers sports competitions that
have until now been too expensive to broadcast,” said Levira Media Services
Development Manager Martti Kinkar.
“Levira is
actively working on installing AI cameras in other sports halls in Tallinn and
elsewhere, too. Our aim is to create opportunities for AI broadcasting of
sports competitions and practices all across Estonia,” said Andres
Tarto, who is in charge of Levira’s AI camera project.
Birjo
Kiik, Head of TV
and Multimedia Content at Telia Eesti, added that with the help of the
innovative technology, live broadcasts from various sports halls and sports
competitions would be shown on the Telia LIVE special channel. “Today it is
possible to cheer for women’s professional tennis tournaments via Telia LIVE
channel, but through our cooperation with Levira, we will broaden the choice of
exclusive content even more. Thanks to AI cameras, we will be able to live stream
a variety of ball games.”
Kiik added
that testing for the new solution would take place at the coming weekend. All
those interested can watch the video recordings from the testing via the Telia
Video on Demand Service as of next week. In the future, AI cameras will provide
live images for the Telia LIVE channel.
The Telia
LIVE special channel can be viewed by all Telia TV service subscribers, which
includes more than 200,000 Estonian homes.
According
to Helen Veermäe, Secretary General at Estonian Volleyball Federation, both the
federation and the women’ national team are happy to partner Levira and Telia
in the launch of a really revolutionary technology. “Presently our women’s
volleyball is experiencing an upward trend. It’s of special significance that
after the Estonian women’s national team qualified for the first time to the
European Championships final tournament, for the first time in Estonia a new
technology is used for broadcasting the games of women’s national team”.
During
sports broadcasts, the artificial intelligence follows the movement of the ball
and the player, and automatically selects the most exciting plays that a sports
fan would want to watch. In the field of AI broadcasts, Levira’s technological
partner is Pixellot.
“The
technology behind the automation is from Pixellot, the leader in AI-automated
sports production solutions. Pixellot’s unmanned multi-camera system covers the
entire field and follows the action automatically using cloud-based AI to
analyze the video from field producing a TV-like experience with zero people in
the loop”, said a representative of Pixellot.
