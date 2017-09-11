EAS: Web pages introducing Estonia get 6 mln visits in 2018

Thus, the various campaigns reached over 100 million people globally.

The events at which the brand was displayed include 32 international fairs, where more than 200 Estonian companies introduced their goods and services. In addition to fairs, the single visual language and messages were used at conferences, high-level visits, contact events and receptions.

"Thanks to agreed-upon messages, language of design and prepared materials, companies and institutions don't have to develop a separate design for each event and campaign from the ground up, as we have a strong, common groundwork in place already. In this way our actions in presenting Estonia are more cost-effective and have a bigger effect," Elina Vilja, chief of marketing at EAS, said.





According to Vilja, the country's clear and positive image benefits everyone.





"It helps to sell Estonian products and services more successfully abroad and bring more tourists, students and talent here. In addition to the economy, the image also has an effect on the importance of our country in the world, which means that it helps ensure our security," Vilja said.





The online environment at brand estonia.ee bringing together materials about Estonia got nearly 45,000 unique visits in 2018 and the number of its registered users grew by 3,370. The number of downloads of materials grew 61 percent year over year to almost 20,000. As a result of collaboration between different parties, 557 new materials were added to the toolbox, and the users of the materials included the office of the president, government ministries, professional associations and many others.





Doris Pold, head of the cluster of the Information Technology and Telecommunications Association, said the cluster uses the messages and the visual identity of Brand Estonia comprehensively in introducing Estonian companies and e-solutions abroad.





"Cooperation is the keyword here, as we are too small for every one of us to be able to develop and market a brand of their own. By using common materials, we create preconditions for the story of IT companies to be told also by the representatives of the public sector -- in this way we are adding power to the messages that are important to us," Pold said.





The head of the Estonian Food Industry Association, Sirje Potisepp, said that Estonia is little known globally and the association considers the use of common messages to be very important not only in the food sector, but also by other sectors and the state more broadly.





She said that Estonia needs to make itself more visible and bigger itself, and she sees the state as having a strong role in this as well.





"Interest toward our experience has been demonstrated by several other countries such as Denmark, Netherlands, and even Aruba, and Brand Estonia was awarded the 'Best Use of Design' award at the world's leading location marketing conference City Nation Place Global in London," Vilja said.





Elements of Brand Estonia have also been used in the design of the Estonian digital ID -card since 2018.





The renewed Brand Estonia was introduced to the public at the beginning of 2017.