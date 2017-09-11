Estonia, Innovations, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology
Viimsi Vesi to collect water consumption data through Sigfox with a smart metering solution provided by Levira
The
new system is based on IoT software solution of the digital services company
Levira and the system is using smart metering devices provided by Kamstrup,
connected to Sigfox international network. Levira’s IoT solution encompasses
also Big Data analysis that enables a more profound understanding and research
of water consumption patterns and act accordingly.
„Viimsi
Vesi is always looking for the next generation technologies that are matching
our needs, to provide the clients with best-quality services. This is why we
decided to team up with Levira, an experienced industry leader in the field of
radio communications software solutions, as well as with Sigfox, provider of a
global IoT network, and with Kamstrup that delivers high-end technology for
metring“, said Pille Arula, CFO at AS Viimsi Vesi.
The new
solution enables remote reading of water consumption data of Viimsi Vesi’s
clients and quick assessments for monthly billing and reporting purposes can be
made. Automatic system is convenient for users as the metered data will be
delivered to the water service provider in a precise and timely manner. If
meters would experience anomalous behaviour, for example if a water leak
happens in the system, real-time alarms will be triggered.
„In Viimsi
Vesi’s project, Levira with partners Sigfox and Kamstrup are demonstrating the
real value of IoT solutions and we offer to our clients possibilities to fully
focus on their core business“, said Meelis Anton, Member of the Management
Board of AS Levira.
Kushtrim
Xhakli, CEO and co-founder of Connected Baltics – the company operating Sigfox
Network in Estonia – explained that the data transmitted from Kamstrup devices
automatically to Sigfox Cloud and Levira’s IoT platform allows Viimsi Vesi to
offer to the clients added value based on data analysis and monitor in real
time the situation in the water supply network.
In 2019,
Levira, Connected Baltics and Kamstrup are offering the same solution to other
water utilities in Northern Europe. The life span of Kamstrup MULTICAL 21
battery is 16 years that enables to offer flexible solutions to utility
companies.
