Skeleton Technologies Appoints Renaud Lecompte as Chief Commercial Officer in Major Coup
Mr. Lecompte has vast experience in developing and leading
global sales & marketing teams, as well as managing sales turnover of worth
up to $1.0bn. With over 30 years in high technology, electronic, automotive
& energy sectors, he has developed skills to build & drive profitable
growth and manage business within blue chip companies such as Honeywell, ABB, GE, Areva, STMicroelectronics to name a few.
With this appointment, Skeleton
Technologies has added an enormous amount of skill and expertise to its
commercial team, as well as an unparalleled network within well-known
multinationals in grid and industrial manufacturing. Mr. Lecompte’s experience
in new technologies and Industry 4.0 & IoT, as well as dealing with all key
stakeholders of network & automation sectors will be of key importance in
growing the new technology Skeleton Technologies
has brought to the energy storage market.
Renaud Lecompte
will drive the commercial effort by leading the sales, marketing, business
development, and applications engineering teams at Skeleton Technologies. “Skeleton
Technologies is a newcomer on the market but has an exciting and impressive
technology and product portfolio, and enormous potential in especially grid,
automotive, and transportation. I’m delighted to join such an innovative
company and bring my experience and skillset to further accelerate the
company’s growth. I look forward to building Skeleton Technologies to be the
market leader in energy storage and one of the driving forces in
electrification globally.”, said Renaud Lecompte.
Skeleton Technologies
CEO Taavi Madiberk commented the
appointment: “Renaud has vast experience in the markets and industries Skeleton
is working in and his expertise is going to be extremely valuable to Skeleton
Technologies. His background is a unique combination of technology and
business, and combined with his achievements throughout his career, Renaud is a
fantastic addition to the leadership team.”
