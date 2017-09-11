Skeleton Technologies Appoints Renaud Lecompte as Chief Commercial Officer in Major Coup

Mr. Lecompte has vast experience in developing and leading global sales & marketing teams, as well as managing sales turnover of worth up to $1.0bn. With over 30 years in high technology, electronic, automotive & energy sectors, he has developed skills to build & drive profitable growth and manage business within blue chip companies such as Honeywell, ABB, GE, Areva, STMicroelectronics to name a few.

With this appointment, Skeleton Technologies has added an enormous amount of skill and expertise to its commercial team, as well as an unparalleled network within well-known multinationals in grid and industrial manufacturing. Mr. Lecompte’s experience in new technologies and Industry 4.0 & IoT, as well as dealing with all key stakeholders of network & automation sectors will be of key importance in growing the new technology Skeleton Technologies has brought to the energy storage market.

Renaud Lecompte will drive the commercial effort by leading the sales, marketing, business development, and applications engineering teams at Skeleton Technologies. “Skeleton Technologies is a newcomer on the market but has an exciting and impressive technology and product portfolio, and enormous potential in especially grid, automotive, and transportation. I’m delighted to join such an innovative company and bring my experience and skillset to further accelerate the company’s growth. I look forward to building Skeleton Technologies to be the market leader in energy storage and one of the driving forces in electrification globally.”, said Renaud Lecompte.

Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk commented the appointment: “Renaud has vast experience in the markets and industries Skeleton is working in and his expertise is going to be extremely valuable to Skeleton Technologies. His background is a unique combination of technology and business, and combined with his achievements throughout his career, Renaud is a fantastic addition to the leadership team.”