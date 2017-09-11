Lithuanian minister invites Google CEO to join GovTech initiative

Sinkevicius and Sundar Pichai also discussed possibilities for cooperation in financial technologies and artificial intelligence during their meeting in Warsaw on Monday, the ministry said.





"Google's partnership at every stage of GovTech industry growth, especially through the use of the company's intelligence tools, would significantly help to address global challenges," it quoted the minister as saying.





The Lithuanian central bank last month granted an electronic money institution license to Google Payment Lithuania, a company that was founded last October and is part of the Alphabet Inc. group, which includes Google.





As Lithuania seeks to become a Northern European fintech hub, the country's fintech cluster currently includes more than 100 licensed companies, the central bank has said.