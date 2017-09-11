Business, Estonia, Good for Business, Technology
New information portal to bring business diplomacy to wider circle of Estonian enterprises
Rene Tammist.
According
to the minister of entrepreneurship and information technology, Rene Tammist, the new tool allows to
better bring together the need for and requirements of international
communication in collaboration between the private and public sector.
"Entrepreneurs
will get an up-to-date overview of the geographic directions of the business
diplomacy of the state, and at the same time we can chart feedback from
entrepreneurs regarding the foreign markets they are interested in and
accordingly better plan our activities," Tammist said.
"Simultaneously, the circle of businesses having the possibility to get
support from the state for expansion to foreign markets will become
bigger."
Allan Selirand, director of the center for foreign investment
at Enterprise Estonia (EAS), which
carried out the project, said that the aim of business visits is to introduce
Estonia as an attractive investment destination and a reliable export partner.
"Organizing
of outbound visits from Estonia is an important tool in carrying out the global
ambition of businesses, supporting and promoting of entrepreneurship both in
entering into new markets as well as bringing investments to Estonia,"
Selirand said.
The wish to
take part in foreign visits can be expressed via the portal by all companies
registered in Estonia as well as Estonian-invested companies.
