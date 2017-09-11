New information portal to bring business diplomacy to wider circle of Estonian enterprises

Rene Tammist. BC.

According to the minister of entrepreneurship and information technology, Rene Tammist, the new tool allows to better bring together the need for and requirements of international communication in collaboration between the private and public sector.





"Entrepreneurs will get an up-to-date overview of the geographic directions of the business diplomacy of the state, and at the same time we can chart feedback from entrepreneurs regarding the foreign markets they are interested in and accordingly better plan our activities," Tammist said. "Simultaneously, the circle of businesses having the possibility to get support from the state for expansion to foreign markets will become bigger."





Allan Selirand, director of the center for foreign investment at Enterprise Estonia (EAS), which carried out the project, said that the aim of business visits is to introduce Estonia as an attractive investment destination and a reliable export partner.





"Organizing of outbound visits from Estonia is an important tool in carrying out the global ambition of businesses, supporting and promoting of entrepreneurship both in entering into new markets as well as bringing investments to Estonia," Selirand said.





The wish to take part in foreign visits can be expressed via the portal by all companies registered in Estonia as well as Estonian-invested companies.