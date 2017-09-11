Estonia, Internet, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 18.09.2018, 10:55
Facebook threatens to close wall of Estonia's Objektiiv portal
In addition, Facebook imposed a new 30-day block on the
personal account of Objektiiv front man Varro
Vooglaid, according to information relayed by Vooglaid to LETA/ BNS.
Facebook deemed as hate speech a March 16 post which
highlighted an article by Varro Vooglaid in Objektiiv titled
"Seksuaalhalvikud rundasid Hollandis sodomiitliku reklaamikampaania vastu
meelt avaldanud katoliiklasi" ("Sexual Deviants Attacked Catholics
Protesting Against Sodomite Ad Campaign in Holland").
"The story highlighted in the post offered an overview
of an incident in the town of Nijmegen where Catholics holding a peaceful and
lawful demonstration were targeted by brutal verbal and also physical attacks
by gay activists," Vooglaid said.
According to Objektiiv chief editor Veiko Vihur, "it is
unjustifiable to justify Kafkaesque and Orwellian behavior by Facebook and
other big shared media enterprises enjoying all but monopoly status with the
argument of freedom of enterprise, not to mention arbitrarily employing the
very vague ban on hate speech to suppress and remove an ideologically
unpleasant message."
Vihur argued that such actions are carried out with the
political aim "of eliminating from the public discussion ideas and
opinions disliked by the political mainstream and thereby reducing the risk
that conservative, nationalist or Christian forces and circles might obtain
more clout in society."
Simultaneously with the warning issued to Objektiiv,
Facebook on Sunday imposed a second 30-day block on Vooglaid within a short
period of time. According to Vooglaid, Facebook banned him because two of his
earlier posts have allegedly been deemed hate speech.
"Absurdly, one of these two posts is the same entry for
which Facebook already slapped a 30-day punishment on Vooglaid in August and
which was deleted back then by Facebook itself, even though it contained no
hate speech on Vooglaid's part," he said.
The second post cited by Facebook is one made by Vooglaid at
the beginning of March, in which he criticized, allegedly through the prism of
humor, as ridiculous the inventing of ever new gender identities and displaying
them as equal to being a man or a woman.
Vooglaid said that "this aggressive tipping-off
campaign apparently launched by left-wing activists" will in great
probability end in the shutting down of his own and maybe also Objektiiv's
account, "which would not entail any particular surprise considering that
freedom of speech has been losing ground in Western society already for a
longer period of time and at an ever faster pace."
