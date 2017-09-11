Baltic States – CIS, Innovations, Lithuania, Technology, Telecomunications
Lithuania takes 1st steps toward 5G wireless technology
The Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT) plans to run an
auction for 700 MHz frequencies by 2022 after the government decided last
week to free the band, which is now used for digital TV, for 5G.
However, there may be some difficulties in border regions, because Russia
and Belarus use the 700 MHz band for terrestrial television and do not intend
to free it.
RRT experts also note that a widespread use of 5G is likely to begin
even later as there is no need for these services in the market now.
Augutis
Cesna, director of the Radiocommunication Department at RRT, told that the
authority is yet to draw up a procedure for allocating the newly freed
frequency band to wireless operators.
In his words, the issue of Russia and Belarus, which use the band
for terrestrial television, remains unsolved.
"The European Commission has unsuccessfully tried to solve this
issue. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have now officially asked the Commission
to join them in their talks with Russia. No meetings are scheduled yet. Only
letters to their ministries have been sent," the official said.
If the issue is not solved by late June 2022, operators will be issued
with frequencies with restrictions on deploying 5G infrastructure in border
areas, he said, adding that operators could also deploy 5G in other frequency
bands.
RRT last ran a radio frequency caution in early 2016. Omnitel (now Telia Lietuva), Tele2 and
Bite Lietuva then won the right to
use 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands for 15 years for a total of 38.1 mln
euros.
