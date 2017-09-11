Internet, Lithuania, Statistics, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 17.08.2018, 20:34
Over two thirds of Lithuanians have PCs, internet access
BC, Vilniaus, 17.08.2018.Print version
76% of Lithuanian households had personal computers and 78% had internet access in Lithuania in the first quarter, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania.
79% of city residents and 68% of rural residents had computers, and 81
and 72% had internet access respectively.
Figures also shows that 80% of people, aged 16-74, used internet in
Lithuania in the first quarter, up from 78% a year ago. In the 16-24 age group,
almost everyone used internet, and the figure stood at 39% in the 65-74 age
group.
68% of 16-74 year-olds used internet daily, and 10% went online at least
once a week but not every day.
Other articles:
- 17.08.2018 Lithuanian farmers receive final EU payouts for last year's downpours
- 17.08.2018 Vilnius-based EHU attracts fewer students
- 17.08.2018 Lithuanian gambling firms see 1H revenue tick down 2% to EUR 46 mln
- 17.08.2018 Более трёх четвертей домашних хозяйств в Литве имеют компьютеры и интернет
- 17.08.2018 Прибыль Amber Grid упала более чем на 40% - до 6,5 млн. евро
- 17.08.2018 Различия в ценах на товары в Литве и других странах ЕС невелики – ГСЗПП
- 17.08.2018 Каждый пятый житель Эстонии нарушает условия экспресс-кредитования
- 17.08.2018 Инфляция в Эстонии в июле этого года составила 3,3%, став наивысшей в еврозоне
- 17.08.2018 Завершены выплаты компенсаций ЕС пострадавшим от ливней литовским фермерам
- 17.08.2018 В Старой Риге открыли телескоп виртуальной реальности