Over two thirds of Lithuanians have PCs, internet access

76% of Lithuanian households had personal computers and 78% had internet access in Lithuania in the first quarter, up 3 percentage points from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania.

79% of city residents and 68% of rural residents had computers, and 81 and 72% had internet access respectively.


Figures also shows that 80% of people, aged 16-74, used internet in Lithuania in the first quarter, up from 78% a year ago. In the 16-24 age group, almost everyone used internet, and the figure stood at 39% in the 65-74 age group.


68% of 16-74 year-olds used internet daily, and 10% went online at least once a week but not every day.

 




