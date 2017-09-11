Over two thirds of Lithuanians have PCs, internet access

79% of city residents and 68% of rural residents had computers, and 81 and 72% had internet access respectively.





Figures also shows that 80% of people, aged 16-74, used internet in Lithuania in the first quarter, up from 78% a year ago. In the 16-24 age group, almost everyone used internet, and the figure stood at 39% in the 65-74 age group.





68% of 16-74 year-olds used internet daily, and 10% went online at least once a week but not every day.