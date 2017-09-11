Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
Monday, 13.08.2018, 17:59
Merger of LMT and Lattelecom is inevitable in future – Baltcom
He said
that the government’s decision not to merge both companies is not the final
decision, therefore "sooner or later both companies will merge".
"This
is happening also in other European countries and for a reason – it is possible
to cut costs, integrate services," said Boissin, adding that both
companies have strong positions in the market, and they will become even
stronger as a result of the merger.
As
reported, Prime Minister of Latvia Maris
Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) and Telia Company
President Johan Dennelind have signed a memorandum of understanding on Lattelecom and Latvijas Mobilais Telefons
(LMT) telecommunication companies’ further development.
The prime
minister’s representatives said that the memorandum cannot be considered an
international agreement and it does not entail any legal consequences for any
of the parties as the document essentially is a protocol of intent. It is a
commitment to sit down at the negotiations table to work out a mutually
agreeable strategy for further cooperation and development of Lattelecom and LMT.
Kucinskis
indicated that such a memorandum was necessary to ensure a successful
development of the telecommunication companies and cooperation between them
also in the future.
By signing
the memorandum, the parties pledge to work out a single Lattelecom and LMT strategy aimed at achieving synergy between the
two companies as they phase in the next generation communication systems and
strive for innovative excellence.
It has also
been reported that the Latvian government decided in November 2017 not to back
the plan to merge LMT and Lattelecom.
Scandinavia's
Telia Company had warned the Latvian
government that it could sell its shares in LMT and Lattelecom if the two companies are not merged.
Telia Group companies Sonera
Holding and Telia Company own 49%
of LMT shares altogether, while Latvian
Radio and Television Center and Latvian
Privatization Agency – 28%. Lattelecom,
which belongs to Telia and the state
of Latvia, owns 23% of LMT shares.
Telia Group company Tilts
Communications owns 49% of Lattelecom
shares, and Latvian Privatization
Agency the other 51%.
