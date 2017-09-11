Estonia, Internet, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 14:05
Former Managing Director of Skype Estonia joins Veriff
|Tiit Paananen. Photo: Veriff.
At Veriff, Paananen will be responsible for
product development and software engineering team’s growth and delivery of
quality services. He aims to develop the world`s most secure and convenient
remote identification tool whereby the person does not need to physically
change location to verify their identity.
“Establishing
trustworthy relationships in virtual environments is still a big challenge for
many. Nonetheless, virtual business is based on trust. Skype enabled people
across the globe to call for free and introduced video. Pipedrive empowers hundreds of thousands of sales people. Veriff makes it possible to establish
trustworthy relationships online by securely converting a personal
identification document into a digital identity – the person does not have to
physically move, a document and a smart device suffice,” said Paananen.
Veriff founder and CEO, Kaarel Kotkas believes Veriff
can grow faster spurred by Paananen`s experience. “We are scaling up our
business and with Tiit on board, we can do it faster. He will help us develop
our processes in conformity with compliance verification requirements and
ensure a high level of quality control in correspondence with our
customers`expectations,” said Kotkas.
Veriff offers the world’s most secure authentication
service in virtual environments. The company was founded in 2015 by Kaarel
Kotkas who was 20 years old at the time. The product was launched in June 2016
when two companies – Inbank and
Hansapost – integrated Veriff’s service to mitigate business
risks associated with customer onboarding procedure. This spring, Nordic Business Report picked Kaarel
Kotkas as one of the 25 most influential young entrepreneurs in Northern
Europe. Veriff currently has over 60
customers across the world, including finance and sharing economy companies and
online marketplaces. Veriff is an
alumni of the most reputable startup accelerator Y-Combinator and has raised 8.4 mln dollars in venture capital
investments.
- 07.08.2018 Legal measures against Yandex.Taxi are being looked for – Lithuanian PM
- 07.08.2018 First registration of new cars climbs 9.1% on year in Estonia
- 07.08.2018 Lithuanians are least saving among EU countries
- 07.08.2018 Egovernment supports transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies - global survey
- 07.08.2018 Индекс потребительских цен в Эстонии в июле за год вырос на 3,5%
- 07.08.2018 Consumer price index affected the most by housing in Estonia
- 07.08.2018 Жители Литвы экономят меньше всех в ЕС
- 06.08.2018 Novalpina files application for squeeze-out of shareholders in course of merger
- 06.08.2018 Eesti Energia в Литве разрешено приобрести единоличный контроль над Nelja Energia