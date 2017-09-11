Former Managing Director of Skype Estonia joins Veriff

Tiit Paananen. Photo: Veriff.

At Veriff, Paananen will be responsible for product development and software engineering team’s growth and delivery of quality services. He aims to develop the world`s most secure and convenient remote identification tool whereby the person does not need to physically change location to verify their identity.





“Establishing trustworthy relationships in virtual environments is still a big challenge for many. Nonetheless, virtual business is based on trust. Skype enabled people across the globe to call for free and introduced video. Pipedrive empowers hundreds of thousands of sales people. Veriff makes it possible to establish trustworthy relationships online by securely converting a personal identification document into a digital identity – the person does not have to physically move, a document and a smart device suffice,” said Paananen.





Veriff founder and CEO, Kaarel Kotkas believes Veriff can grow faster spurred by Paananen`s experience. “We are scaling up our business and with Tiit on board, we can do it faster. He will help us develop our processes in conformity with compliance verification requirements and ensure a high level of quality control in correspondence with our customers`expectations,” said Kotkas.





Veriff offers the world’s most secure authentication service in virtual environments. The company was founded in 2015 by Kaarel Kotkas who was 20 years old at the time. The product was launched in June 2016 when two companies – Inbank and Hansapost – integrated Veriff’s service to mitigate business risks associated with customer onboarding procedure. This spring, Nordic Business Report picked Kaarel Kotkas as one of the 25 most influential young entrepreneurs in Northern Europe. Veriff currently has over 60 customers across the world, including finance and sharing economy companies and online marketplaces. Veriff is an alumni of the most reputable startup accelerator Y-Combinator and has raised 8.4 mln dollars in venture capital investments.