Friday, 20.07.2018, 10:59
Number of Smart-ID users crosses 1 mln mark in Baltics
In Latvia, nearly 400,000 people have started using the
authentication solution, as well as over 350,000 people in Lithuania. Users of
Smart-ID make nearly 14 mln transactions every month.
In addition to the number of users, the number of online
services that can be accessed with Smart-ID has increased as well -- there are
80 services available at this point.
SK ID Solutions introduced Smart-ID on the Baltic markets at
the beginning of 2017. The electronic identity solution can be used to access
and use the online services available in the financial, educational,
telecommunications, energy and retail sectors. Using Smart-ID is free of
charge.
Aside from Smart-ID, 300,000 people in Estonia and Lithuania
are using the Mobile-ID service offered by SK ID Solutions.
