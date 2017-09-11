Number of Smart-ID users crosses 1 mln mark in Baltics

In Latvia, nearly 400,000 people have started using the authentication solution, as well as over 350,000 people in Lithuania. Users of Smart-ID make nearly 14 mln transactions every month.

In addition to the number of users, the number of online services that can be accessed with Smart-ID has increased as well -- there are 80 services available at this point.





SK ID Solutions introduced Smart-ID on the Baltic markets at the beginning of 2017. The electronic identity solution can be used to access and use the online services available in the financial, educational, telecommunications, energy and retail sectors. Using Smart-ID is free of charge.





Aside from Smart-ID, 300,000 people in Estonia and Lithuania are using the Mobile-ID service offered by SK ID Solutions.