Thursday, 01.03.2018, 18:20
Estonian govt planning to endorse cyber security bill
The bill to be filed by Minister of Entrepreneurship and
Information Technology Urve Palo
will take over the European Union Directive on security of network and
information systems, with which regulations concerning the implementing of
security measures and informing of cyber incidents will be set for providers of
important and digital services. In addition, the tasks of the national
supervision authority, the Information System Authority, in coordinating the
assurance of cyber security and organization of cross-border cooperation will
be clarified, government spokespeople said.
Service providers that significantly affect the functioning
of the society, like vital services, important infrastructure companies, the
Estonian Internet Foundation, as well as larger digital service providers like
internet-based trading platforms, search engines or cloud data processors must
in the event of the law coming into effect implement risk assessment based
organizational, physical and information technological security measures. In
addition, there will be the responsibility to inform the Information System
Authority of cyber incidents with significant impact.
In the public sector, including the local governments, the
responsibility to implement information security measures will also be extended
to include e-mail servers, file servers and document management systems. So
far, the responsibility to implement security measures based on a legal act has
only applied to information systems that are databases in the interpretation of
the Public Information Act.
The bill does not stipulate any significant new
responsibilities for the public sector. Ensuring the security of information
systems has for a long time been part of the development and management of
IT systems.
The law is planned to come into force on May 10, 2018. As an
exception, the regulations will enter into force for the Estonian Internet
Foundation and the state and local government unit on January 1, 2020. The
stipulation of the transfer period is first and foremost linked with the
rearrangements made with the administrative reform as well as the planning
process of the state budget strategy.
