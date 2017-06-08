Kucinskis, Google president in Europe discuss cooperation in science project development

The parties during the meeting discussed issues related with information security and possible cooperation in science project development.





Kucinskis said that information security is an important issue for Latvia, especially because Latvia is an EU border state and has to be aware of cyber security risks coming from abroad. Both parties agreed that Latvian and Google experts should cooperate to agree on principles on how to efficiently distinguish true information from fake news.





Kucinskis and Brittin also discussed opportunities to cooperate in the future, attracting Latvian scientists and their achievements in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. "The Latvian state is working on opening public data, which is one of the directions that will help the current business representatives and start-ups to create new and exporting products," said Kucinskis.





The meeting of Kucinskis and Brittin was held within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos at the initiative of Google.