Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
LETA news agency hit by DDoS attack on Wednesday
The Latvian news agency LETA survived a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Wednesday, January 17th.
The cyber attack began around 1.30 p.m., making access to LETA's website
difficult for several hours, but the company's IT experts managed to solve the
problems caused by the attack.
A DDoS attack means that immense numbers of requests generated by multiple
sources are sent to a server to cause an overload and to stop the server from
working.
