LETA news agency hit by DDoS attack on Wednesday

The Latvian news agency LETA survived a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Wednesday, January 17th.

The cyber attack began around 1.30 p.m., making access to LETA's website difficult for several hours, but the company's IT experts managed to solve the problems caused by the attack.

 

A DDoS attack means that immense numbers of requests generated by multiple sources are sent to a server to cause an overload and to stop the server from working.




