Difficult driving conditions due to snow and ice on many roads today

This morning, snow and ice have made driving difficult on many roads in Latvia, Latvijas Valsts Celi (LVC) state road management company informed LETA.

The snow and ice-covered roads are being cleaned and treated with anti-icing materials. To improve driving conditions, Latvijas Autocelu Uzturetajs (LAU) road maintenance company has dispatched 152 units of road cleaning equipment.





The wintry weather conditions have made driving difficult on the following main roads: Ainazi highway from Bergi to the Birini junction, Vidzeme highway from Riga to Ligatne, Valmiera highway from Murjani to the Brasla Bridge and on the Riga bypass.





Driving conditions are bad on regional roads across Latvia, except for the areas of Aluksne, Liepaja and Valka.