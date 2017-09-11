Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Oct revenue up 2.1%, freight volumes down 1.6%

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG) has posted 388.7 mln euros in consolidated revenue for January-October 2019, a rise of 2.1% on the same time last year, informed LETA/BNS.

Freight volumes fell by 1.6% y-o-y to 46 mln tons, driven down by a 15.7% decline in coal, oil and food product transit shipments to Russia's Kaliningrad region as well as decreased oil and ferrous metal imports via the port of Klaipeda.





That was largely offset by a 5.7% increase in shipments, mostly of food and plant products, within Lithuania, the state owned railway company said.