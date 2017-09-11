Cargo, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 20:04
Lithuanian Railways' Jan-Oct revenue up 2.1%, freight volumes down 1.6%
BC, Vilnius, 29.11.2019.Print version
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG) has posted 388.7 mln euros in consolidated revenue for January-October 2019, a rise of 2.1% on the same time last year, informed LETA/BNS.
Freight volumes fell by 1.6% y-o-y to 46 mln tons, driven
down by a 15.7% decline in coal, oil and food product transit shipments to
Russia's Kaliningrad region as well as decreased oil and ferrous metal imports
via the port of Klaipeda.
That was largely offset by a 5.7% increase in shipments,
mostly of food and plant products, within Lithuania, the state owned railway
company said.
Other articles:
- 22.11.2019 Estonia: Port co Tallinna Sadam to terminate activities in Tallinn's Paljassaare harbor
- 22.11.2019 Fund of France's Corum buying Depo store in Kaunas
- 22.11.2019 Клайпеда ожидает большой газовоз из Норвегии
- 22.11.2019 5 компаний заинтересованы в торговле газом через терминал СПГ Klaipedos nafta
- 22.11.2019 Промышленность в Литве в этом году выросла на 4% до 19,4 млрд. евро
- 22.11.2019 Lithuania's industrial output up 4% in EUR 19.4b
- 22.11.2019 Estonia: East Capital acquires logistic park near Riga airport for EUR 19 mln
- 22.11.2019 5 companies interested in gas trade via Klaipedos Nafta's LNG station in Lithuania
- 21.11.2019 Основной акционер туроператора Novaturas продает часть акций