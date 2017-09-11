Freight handling by Estonian ports down 4.9% on year in October

Estonian ports handled some 3.2 mln tons of cargoes in October, 4.9 % less than in the same month last year, data available from Statistics Estonia show.

Loading of freight declined 3.7 % year on year to approximately 2.2 mln tons and unloading dropped 7.4% to some 1.1 mln tons.





In the first 10 months of 2019, Estonian ports handled a total of approximately 30.6 mln tons of goods. The loading of goods amounted to some 20.7 mln tons and unloading to 10 mln tons.





In 2018, Estonian ports handled 35.9 mln tons of freight, which is three % more than the year before. Loading of goods totaled 24.5 mln tons, accounting for nearly two thirds of ports' trade volume, while freight unloaded totaled 11.4 mln tons. Compared to 2017, the figures increased by 4% and 1%, respectively.