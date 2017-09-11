Cargo, Estonia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 21.11.2019, 12:09
Freight handling by Estonian ports down 4.9% on year in October
BC, Tallinn, 21.11.2019.Print version
Estonian ports handled some 3.2 mln tons of cargoes in October, 4.9 % less than in the same month last year, data available from Statistics Estonia show.
Loading of freight declined 3.7 % year on year to
approximately 2.2 mln tons and unloading dropped 7.4% to some 1.1 mln tons.
In the first 10 months of 2019, Estonian ports handled a
total of approximately 30.6 mln tons of goods. The loading of goods amounted to
some 20.7 mln tons and unloading to 10 mln tons.
In 2018, Estonian ports handled 35.9 mln tons of freight,
which is three % more than the year before. Loading of goods totaled 24.5 mln
tons, accounting for nearly two thirds of ports' trade volume, while freight
unloaded totaled 11.4 mln tons. Compared to 2017, the figures increased by 4% and 1%, respectively.
Other articles:
- 21.11.2019 Estonian businessman Urmas Soorumaa to buy Tallinn's Patarei complex
- 20.11.2019 airBaltic carrier reports 22% rise in passenger numbers for ten months
- 20.11.2019 Estonian FinMin working on cryptocurrency regulation
- 20.11.2019 Lithuanian Railways to ship more Orlen oil products to Poland
- 20.11.2019 Estonia: Producer price index affected the most by wood manufacturing
- 20.11.2019 Daily: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov served as Swedbank Estonia's major client for years
- 20.11.2019 Veho продает предприятие по продаже в странах Балтии автомобилей Citroen и Honda
- 20.11.2019 5 простых шагов для снижения расхода топлива
- 20.11.2019 Аувереская электростанция с вечера вторника начала работу
- 20.11.2019 airBaltic в октябре перевезла на 22% больше пассажиров