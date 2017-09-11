Car market, Estonia, Mergers and take-overs, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.11.2019, 17:45
Veho sells Citroën operations in the Baltics
Veho has signed an agreement with Auto-Bon Oy on selling its Estonian subsidiary Veho Eesti AS. Established in 1939, Veho is a Finnish automotive company that also operates in Sweden and the Baltics. The company was founded as a partner for Mercedes-Benz vehicles – and the brand is still at the core of our operations. Our operations consists of versatile mobility services and transportation solutions ranging from passenger cars to heavy trucks. In 2018, our turnover was EUR 1.2 bn, of which more than a fifth came from Sweden and the Baltics. Our company has been owned by the same family since its founding.
Through its dealership network, Auto-Bon Oy imports, markets and sells Citroën and Peugeot passenger cars and vans, spare parts, accessories and related services to consumers in Finland. Auto-Bon Oy is a subsidiary of Bassadone Automotive Group.
Veho Eesti was founded in 1992. The company imports Citroën passenger and commercial vehicles in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as provides retail and service for Citroën in Estonia. In addition, the company retails Honda in Tallinn. In 2018, Veho Estonia had a turnover of EUR 74 mln and 121 employees at the end of the year.
The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price or other acquisition-related details. The acquisition is subject to approval by competition authorities.
"The acquisitions published during 2019 are a logical step in the implementation of our strategy. This deal makes it possible for us to focus on our Silberauto acquisition in the Baltic countries," says Kenneth Nyman, Director of Baltic Operations.
- 20.11.2019 Estonia: Producer price index affected the most by wood manufacturing
- 20.11.2019 Daily: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov served as Swedbank Estonia's major client for years
- 20.11.2019 Veho продает предприятие по продаже в странах Балтии автомобилей Citroлn и Honda
- 20.11.2019 5 простых шагов для снижения расхода топлива
- 20.11.2019 Аувереская электростанция с вечера вторника начала работу
- 20.11.2019 airBaltic в октябре перевезла на 22% больше пассажиров
- 20.11.2019 Swedbank мог нарушить санкции США из-за Калашникова
- 20.11.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai увеличит перевозку грузов НК Orlen Lietuva
- 20.11.2019 SVT: Swedbank under investigation for violations of US sanctions
- 20.11.2019 Finnair to make Helsinki-Sapporo year-round route