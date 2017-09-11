airBaltic flight aborts takeoff from Sheremetyevo due to mechanical problems

On Thursday morning, a Riga-bound airBaltic airliner Airbus A220 aborted takeoff from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow due to mechanical problems, LETA learned from an informed source.

"Before departing from Sheremetyevo, the captain informed about technical issues and the decision to return to the parking lot to deal with the problem," the source said.

However, the problem could not be resolved at the parking lot.





"The commander informed that the airport's services had not managed to resolve the problem. It will take time for technicians from Riga to arrive in Moscow," the source said.





Around passengers have returned to the airport's terminal and the flight will be delayed for three to four hours.