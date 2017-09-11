Transport Ministry does not see necessity to renew passenger train traffic from Riga to Vilnius and Tallinn

There is no need to renew railway traffic from Riga to Vilnius and Tallinn because of the low passenger demand, said Transport Ministry's deputy state secretary Dins Merirands at the meeting of the parliament Baltic affairs subcommittee, infomed LETA.

He said that currently the Lithuanian railway passenger company provides its services in a section from the Lithuanian border to Daugavpils. Several years ago a possibility to renew Riga-Vilnius route was discussed, but experts concluded that the business project would not be viable due to speed and passenger number.





At the same time, Latvia's Pasazieru Vilciens organizes trains that go until Valga in Estonia. In this case, Latvian and Estonian passenger carriers have coordinated schedules and passengers may change trains, but, according to the data, very few passengers use this opportunity.





Merirands said that the Estonian train operator does not believe there is a reason to renew Riga-Tartu train, either.





At present, there is international train Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga running in Latvian territory, operated by a Ukrainian company. This route could be extended to Tallinn.

In total, there are four trains running on international routes from Riga - Riga-Moscow, Riga-St.Petersburg, Riga-Vilnius-Minsk-Kyiv and Riga-Minsk.