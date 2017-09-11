Estonia: Bolt to conclude this year's electric scooter rental season due to slippery roads

The transport platform Bolt is to conclude its electric scooter rental season on Friday, Nov. 1, due to colder weather and slippery road conditions, informed company.

The scooters will be returned to the streets in spring when the weather is once again suitable for using the vehicles, Bolt said. The company started offering the rental service in Tallinn this June, the service turned out to be popular enough to launch it also in Parnu, Riga, Vilnius and Kaunas.





"The scooter rental season went very well, and it did so to the very end. The scooters were popular among users and the feedback was positive," Thomas Tammus, operations manager at Bolt, said.





During the entire season, scooters were used to cover approximately 1.5 million kilometers in Tallinn. The longest journey made with a Bolt scooter this season was 26 kilometers. The most fervent scooter user made altogether 202 journeys and covered 87 kilometers.





Bolt organized altogether 10 safety events during the season that showcased safe road use and safety equipment. The scooters will return to the streets in spring, once the snow has melted and the weather is warm. In the meantime, the company will develop the service and improve user comfort.





"We learned a lot about renting out scooters during the first season -- for example, we learned that scooters suitable for renting should be as durable as possible and with bigger tires to make riding on streets with potholes and high curbs as comfortable for the user as possible. In addition, the first season served as a good lesson for the City of Tallinn, which admitted that contributions must be made to the development of infrastructure as all non-motorized road users suffer due to cycle and pedestrian tracks that are in poor condition or lacking," Tammus said.