Tender announced to select five members of Rigas Satiksme management board

A tender has been announced today to select five new members of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company's management board, informed LETA.

In the tender, the company is looking for a chairman of the management board, a board member for development and commercial matters, a board member for finances, a board member for infrastructure and a board member for operational matters.





Rigas Satiksme was left without a management board after an investigation started by the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) uncovered serious violations in the company's procurement deals.





As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau has started a criminal case on three procurement tenders organized by Rigas Satiksme: 2016 tender to buy low-floor trams for a total of EUR 62,597,477, 2013 tender to buy trolley-buses for a total of EUR 131,646,135, and one more 2013 tender to buy buses worth EUR 75,808,297. The criminal procedure investigates bribery and money laundering in relation to these procurement tenders.





The entire Rigas Satiksme management board resigned after the corruption scandal broke.