Tallinn refuses free parking for rental cars

The Tallinn city government has turned down an application to grant free parking in the city to express rental vehicles, saying that the appearance of 135 more gasoline powered cars on the streets of the city center will not support transition to more environment-friendly urban transit.

The city government said on Wednesday it sees the clientele of the new low-cost car hire service to consist mostly of current public transport users, as those who are using a private car for everyday transit at present have no need for such service. The idea to direct people from public transport into cars in no way represents an environmentally sustainable or future-oriented way of thinking, it added.





"Unlike a taxi or a ridesharing vehicle, a rental vehicle starts the journey with a cold engine, which pollutes the environment more," Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said.

The city's Transport Board also believes that the addition of 135 rental vehicles to the streets of Tallinn will increase congestion and might affect road safety, as rental vehicles get involved in accidents more often than other vehicles.





In addition, the parking of rental vehicles on the streets will take away parking spaces from locals.





"Parking restrictions and paid parking have been introduced in order for cars to not stand in the way of pedestrians and traffic and for the obligation to pay a parking fee to motivate motorists to vacate the parking spot as quickly as possible," the deputy mayor added.