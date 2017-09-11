Estonia, Tourism, Transport
Thursday, 24.10.2019, 00:46
Tallinn refuses free parking for rental cars
The city government said on Wednesday it sees the clientele
of the new low-cost car hire service to consist mostly of current public
transport users, as those who are using a private car for everyday transit at
present have no need for such service. The idea to direct people from public
transport into cars in no way represents an environmentally sustainable or
future-oriented way of thinking, it added.
"Unlike a taxi or a ridesharing vehicle, a rental
vehicle starts the journey with a cold engine, which pollutes the environment
more," Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf said.
The city's Transport Board also believes that the addition
of 135 rental vehicles to the streets of Tallinn will increase congestion and
might affect road safety, as rental vehicles get involved in accidents more
often than other vehicles.
In addition, the parking of rental vehicles on the streets
will take away parking spaces from locals.
"Parking restrictions and paid parking have been
introduced in order for cars to not stand in the way of pedestrians and traffic
and for the obligation to pay a parking fee to motivate motorists to vacate the
parking spot as quickly as possible," the deputy mayor added.
