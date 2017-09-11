Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 13:48
Estonia: Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa island seeking Kuressaare-Stockholm air connection
BC, Tallinn, 22.10.2019.Print version
The Association of Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa on Friday discussed possibilities for opening air connection between Kuressaare and Stockholm in the coming summer season, according to the Estonian regional Saarte Haal information reported LETA/BNS.
Saaremaa rural municipality mayor Madis Kallas, who attended the discussion, said that the entrepreneurs and rural municipality of Saaremaa are extremely interested in establishing additional connections.
"In aviation, for example, we have for a long time been mapping potential connections with Riga, Helsinki and some Swedish cities. Today, we have progressed furthest with negotiations in the direction of Sweden. It has currently been agreed that we will additionally contact potential airlines and further specify flight costs and various details," he said.
Other articles:
- 22.10.2019 airBaltic carrier reports 22.3% rise in passenger numbers for nine months
- 22.10.2019 Riga Airport's infrastructure developing a bit slower than carriers operating at the airport - board member
- 22.10.2019 New large LNG shipment from Norway arrives in Klaipeda
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: Health Board imposes EUR 600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS
- 21.10.2019 RZD increases discount on transit of coal from Kazakhstan through Baltic ports, Belarus
- 21.10.2019 Swedbank: влияние России на экономику Эстонии за шесть последних лет уменьшилось
- 21.10.2019 ПВС призывает оценить сотрудничество с польским поставщиком курятины Cedrob S.A.
- 21.10.2019 EU: Back Energy imports on the rise
- 21.10.2019 РЖД увеличили скидку на транзит угля из Казахстана через порты Балтии и Беларусь
- 21.10.2019 В ГПО увеличивается нехватка работников, в аэропорту "Рига" -- критическая ситуация