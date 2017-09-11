Estonia: Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa island seeking Kuressaare-Stockholm air connection

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa on Friday discussed possibilities for opening air connection between Kuressaare and Stockholm in the coming summer season, according to the Estonian regional Saarte Haal information reported LETA/BNS.

Saaremaa rural municipality mayor Madis Kallas, who attended the discussion, said that the entrepreneurs and rural municipality of Saaremaa are extremely interested in establishing additional connections.





"In aviation, for example, we have for a long time been mapping potential connections with Riga, Helsinki and some Swedish cities. Today, we have progressed furthest with negotiations in the direction of Sweden. It has currently been agreed that we will additionally contact potential airlines and further specify flight costs and various details," he said.