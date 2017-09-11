New Supervisory Board of RB Rail AS appointed

Shareholders of Rail Baltica joint venture RB Rail AS approved a new Supervisory Board of the company. This appointment follows the decision of the Estonian shareholder to replace Riia Sillave, CEO of RB Estonia with Ahti Kuningas, Deputy Secretary General for Transport at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication of Estonia. According to the Commercial Law of Latvia, a new Supervisory Board must be appointed if a new member is appointed, RB Raik AS representatives informed BC.

The new Supervisory Board of RB Rail AS includes the following members:

Estonia: Ahti Kuningas, Deputy Secretary General for Transport at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication of Estonia and Anti Moppel, Advisor to the Deputy Secretary General for Transport at Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia.





Latvia: Ligita Austrupe, Deputy State Secretary of Ministry of Transport of Latvia, Anri Leimanis, Vice-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Latvijas Mobilais Telefons.





Lithuania: Karolis Sankovski (Chairperson of the Supervisory Board), CEO of Rail Baltica Statyba, and Romas Švedas, Chairman of the Board at AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai.





RB Rail AS is a multinational joint venture of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania established to coordinate the implementation of the Rail Baltica Global Project, the first infrastructure project of this scale from Tallinn to the Lithuanian/Polish border. RB Rail AS, as the central project coordinator for the Global Project, is responsible for the development, construction and marketing of the railway project.



