Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.10.2019, 13:02
New Supervisory Board of RB Rail AS appointed
The new Supervisory Board of RB Rail AS
includes the following members:
Estonia: Ahti Kuningas, Deputy
Secretary General for Transport at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Communication of Estonia and Anti Moppel, Advisor to the Deputy
Secretary General for Transport at Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Communications of Estonia.
Latvia: Ligita Austrupe, Deputy State
Secretary of Ministry of Transport of Latvia, Anri Leimanis,
Vice-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Latvijas Mobilais Telefons.
Lithuania: Karolis Sankovski
(Chairperson of the Supervisory Board), CEO of Rail Baltica Statyba, and Romas
Švedas, Chairman of the Board at AB Lietuvos Geležinkeliai.
RB Rail AS is a multinational joint venture of Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania established to coordinate the implementation of the Rail Baltica
Global Project, the first infrastructure project of this scale from Tallinn to
the Lithuanian/Polish border. RB Rail AS, as the central project coordinator
for the Global Project, is responsible for the development, construction and
marketing of the railway project.
- 15.10.2019 Lux Express expands to Belarus
- 14.10.2019 С ноября литовцам компенсируют приобретение более экологиных автомобиле
- 14.10.2019 Operail: Grain is now transported by rail
- 14.10.2019 New LNG shipment from Vysotsk arrives in Lithuania's Klaipeda
- 14.10.2019 airBaltic в понедельник отменила три рейса
- 14.10.2019 В Клайпеде вновь небольшой груз СПГ из Высоцка
- 14.10.2019 airBaltic увеличит количество рейсов из Вильнюса в Ригу и Таллинн
- 14.10.2019 Operail: транспортировка зерна переезжает с шоссе на железную дорогу
- 14.10.2019 Латвийский авиаперевозчик SmartLynx увеличил количество рейсов на 32%
- 11.10.2019 Latvian ports' cargo turnover down 3% in nine months