Friday, 11.10.2019
Tallinna Sadam's cargo volume down 22% on year in Q3
The number of ship calls grew by 7.3% to 2,290 calls.
Cumulative cargo volume for the first nine months decreased by 8.3% and the
number of passengers remained at the previous year's level, Tallinna Sadam
told the stock exchange.
According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of
Tallinna Sadam, the decline in liquid bulk is not extraordinary, as it
is caused by the general decline in market demand for dark oil products due to
increasingly strict requirements for reducing the sulfur content in marine
fuels.
"The competition in liquid cargo handling continues to
be very intense and the business is project-based, therefore quarterly volumes
are volatile. The 30 % strong growth in dry bulk will partially compensate for
the decline in liquid bulk," Kalm added.
The number of passengers increased in the third quarter
mainly due to the Tallinn-Helsinki and Muuga-Vuosaari routes. In total,
passenger traffic between Estonia and Finland increased by 96,000 passengers or
3.5%.
For the first time, Muuga-Vuosaari has been presented as a
separate route in the figures, as the service for passengers with vehicles
started by Eckero and Tallink in June has started up very well
and passenger volumes have become statistically significant. Passengers between
Estonia and Finland traveling to destinations further from the city center
appreciate the opportunity of cheaper travel while avoiding congestion in
Tallinn and Helsinki, the company said.
"We are pleased that the number of Finnish travelers
has recovered and cruise passengers' interest in visiting Estonia is once again
high," Kalm said.
The company said it reached a new record in the cruise
business already in the first nine months -- 641,000 passengers, which is 3,000
passengers more than last year's total result. At the same time, the number of
passengers on Stockholm and St. Petersburg routes declined slightly.
