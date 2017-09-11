Estonia, Latvia, Port, Transport
Estonia: Operators not interested in Latvia ferry service
The provision of 400,000 euros by the state for dredging in Montu port has increasingly come into question due to lack of interest toward the service on the part of businesses.
"What the procurement told us is that there is no one interested even in a situation where the public sector would pay the costs," Karl Tiitson, transport adviser at the Saaremaa municipality, said.
According to Tiitson, the procurement was as simple as possible, without excessive conditions and rather very biased towards the operator.
"We would have paid all the costs and the shipper would have been the one imposing the fares and leaving the whole ticket income to itself," Tiitson said.
An agreement to launch the international seasonal ferry service was concluded by the municipalities that merged to become the Saaremaa municipality. Preparations for the launch of the service started in 2017.
