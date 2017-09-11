Number of fare dodgers in Riga public transport up 6.4% in September

The number of passengers caught using public transport services in Riga without paying their fares rose 6.4% from August 2019 to 2,608 people in September 2019, representatives of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company informed LETA.

Ticket inspectors of Rigas Satiksme carried out 22,367 inspections in the city’s public transport in September, up 3.9% against August.





Rigas Satiksme, which is fully owned by the Riga City Council, provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.