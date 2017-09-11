Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Fintech, Tourism, Transport
Bolt starts accepting Apple Pay as method of payment
Apple Pay will appear in the updated Bolt app automatically,
enabling payments for both car rides and electric scooter rent. In addition to
Estonia, Apple Pay is available to customers in all other countries of Europe
where Bolt is doing business, the company announced.
Apple Pay enables to link up one's bankcard with iPhone and
is available to clients of Visa and Mastercard. At present the online banks
Monese, Revolut and N26 support Apple Pay payments in Estonia.
Bolt said that, generally speaking, Bolt users can pay for
their rides with Apple Pay if their banking card is from Austria, Australia,
Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Kazakhstan,
Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden,
Ukraine, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia.
