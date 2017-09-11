Bolt starts accepting Apple Pay as method of payment

Beginning this week, the transport platform Bolt accepts Apple Pay as a method of payment.

Apple Pay will appear in the updated Bolt app automatically, enabling payments for both car rides and electric scooter rent. In addition to Estonia, Apple Pay is available to customers in all other countries of Europe where Bolt is doing business, the company announced.





Apple Pay enables to link up one's bankcard with iPhone and is available to clients of Visa and Mastercard. At present the online banks Monese, Revolut and N26 support Apple Pay payments in Estonia.





Bolt said that, generally speaking, Bolt users can pay for their rides with Apple Pay if their banking card is from Austria, Australia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia.