Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.09.2019, 13:50
Latvian tanker attacked, looted in West Africa
BC, Riga, 19.09.2019.Print version
Latvian product tanker Ance was attacked on September 16, while at anchor near West Africa, accroding Maritime and Crimean Shipping News portal inforation reported LETA.
Four robbers armed with a gun and knives boarded an anchored tanker. They took hostage the crew. After looting the cabins, the robbers locked the crew in a cabin and escaped. Crew personal belongings, cash and ship’s properties were stolen.
Tanker in recent months is trading in West Africa waters. As of morning September 19, she was remaining in the same position, anchored on Conakry Anchorage. One crew is understood to be wounded.
Product tanker Ance, built in 2006, sails under the flag of Marshall Islands, and is managed by Latvian Shipping Company (LSC).
Other articles:
- 19.09.2019 Латвия возрождается своей провинцией
- 19.09.2019 Santa Purgaile selected for position of financial watchdog head
- 19.09.2019 Tele2: Латвия переплачивает за услуги мобильной связи
- 19.09.2019 Рига лишилась нового концертного зала
- 19.09.2019 Латвийские медики и учителя угрожают протестами
- 19.09.2019 В конкурсе на должность председателя FKTK победила Санта Пургайле
- 18.09.2019 FKTK оштрафовала PrivatBank на 1 млн. евро за нарушения по предотвращению легализации средств
- 18.09.2019 Wage increases result in higher prices: Empirical investigation
- 18.09.2019 FCMC fines PrivatBank EUR 1 million for violations of Money Laundering and Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Prevention Law
- 18.09.2019 First Hilton hotel in Latvia opens in Riga's Old Town