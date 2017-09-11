Latvian tanker attacked, looted in West Africa

Latvian product tanker Ance was attacked on September 16, while at anchor near West Africa, accroding Maritime and Crimean Shipping News portal inforation reported LETA.

Four robbers armed with a gun and knives boarded an anchored tanker. They took hostage the crew. After looting the cabins, the robbers locked the crew in a cabin and escaped. Crew personal belongings, cash and ship’s properties were stolen.





Tanker in recent months is trading in West Africa waters. As of morning September 19, she was remaining in the same position, anchored on Conakry Anchorage. One crew is understood to be wounded.





Product tanker Ance, built in 2006, sails under the flag of Marshall Islands, and is managed by Latvian Shipping Company (LSC).