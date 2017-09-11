Latvia, Port, Transport
Riga port sees number of ship passengers drop 1.7% in eight months
During the first eight months of 2019 the Freeport of Riga received 615,385 ship passengers, down 1.7% from the same period a year ago, according to information available on the port’s website.
Of the ship passengers handled in the first eight months of
this year, 58,716 were cruise ship passengers, which is a reduction of 13%
against the first seven months of last year.
As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two
ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.
In 2018, the port of Riga received 870,825 ship passengers
in 2018, which was a 4.9% increase against 2017. The number of cruise ship
passengers fell 14.4% on year to 74,785.
Riga is the largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover and
ship passenger numbers.
