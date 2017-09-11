Riga port sees number of ship passengers drop 1.7% in eight months

During the first eight months of 2019 the Freeport of Riga received 615,385 ship passengers, down 1.7% from the same period a year ago, according to information available on the port’s website.

Of the ship passengers handled in the first eight months of this year, 58,716 were cruise ship passengers, which is a reduction of 13% against the first seven months of last year.





As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.





In 2018, the port of Riga received 870,825 ship passengers in 2018, which was a 4.9% increase against 2017. The number of cruise ship passengers fell 14.4% on year to 74,785.





Riga is the largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover and ship passenger numbers.