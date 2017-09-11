Burovs elected chairman of Freeport of Riga board

Riga Mayor Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga) was approved as chairman of the Freeport of Riga board today, as the Freeport of Riga Authority informed LETA.

During today's regular meeting of the Freeport of Riga Board, Burovs was elected board chairman by an overwhelming majority.





"The Riga port has been integral part of Riga since the city was founded, and it is one of the pillars of the city's economy today. Our mission is to manage the port so it would provide the greatest social and financial contribution to the city, its people and the country as a whole," said Burovs. "With me at the helm, the port will continue to focus on economic issues and ongoing port infrastructure development projects, making sure the port is developing in sync with the city 's development," he emphasized.





As reported, the Riga City Council’s representatives on the Freeport of Riga Board are Burovs, Sandris Bergmanis (Harmony), Vadims Baranniks (Group of Independent Councilmen) and Mihails Kameneckis (Harmony).





Baiba Bane represents the Finance Ministry on the Freeport of Riga board, Dzineta Innusa - the Transport Ministry, Pavels Rebenoks - the Economics Ministry, and Riga City Council member Viesturs Zeps (For Development of Latvia) - the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry.