15 electric scooter accidents recorded in Latvia this year
Seven people sustained injuries in these accidents.
Janis Aizpors, a spokesman for the Road Traffic Safety
Directorate (CSDD), told LETA that the Transport Ministry in collaboration with
CSDD and other partners will draft legislative amendments to regulate electric
scooters’ place in road traffic.
In discussions about the maximum legal speed for electric
scooters, experts propose to set it at 20 or 25 kilometers per hour.
CSDD representatives also believe that users should ride
electric scooters along cycling paths, but since cycling infrastructure is
still underdeveloped in Latvia, people should be allowed to ride the scooters
also along sidewalks at the speed of pedestrians. “Pedestrians would be given
the priority in any case,” said Aizpors.
Another issue discussed by the experts is the legal age for
riding electric scooters, which might be set at 12 or 14 years.
CSDD expects the new regulation to come into effect next
spring.
