15 electric scooter accidents recorded in Latvia this year

This year, 15 traffic accidents involving electric scooters have been recorded in Latvia by July 31, LETA was told at the State Police.

Seven people sustained injuries in these accidents.





Janis Aizpors, a spokesman for the Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD), told LETA that the Transport Ministry in collaboration with CSDD and other partners will draft legislative amendments to regulate electric scooters’ place in road traffic.





In discussions about the maximum legal speed for electric scooters, experts propose to set it at 20 or 25 kilometers per hour.





CSDD representatives also believe that users should ride electric scooters along cycling paths, but since cycling infrastructure is still underdeveloped in Latvia, people should be allowed to ride the scooters also along sidewalks at the speed of pedestrians. “Pedestrians would be given the priority in any case,” said Aizpors.





Another issue discussed by the experts is the legal age for riding electric scooters, which might be set at 12 or 14 years.





CSDD expects the new regulation to come into effect next spring.