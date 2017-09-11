Lithuanian Railways extends deadline in Vilnius-Klaipeda electrification bidding again

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) has extended the delaine for submitting bids for a 250-million-euro Vilnius-Klaipeda railway electrification contract until mid-September, informed LETA/BNS.

This marks the second time the deadline for offers from qualified bidders, originally set for July 16, has been extended.





In mid-July, it was postponed until August 19 and has now been extended for around a month, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai spokesman Mantas Dubauskas confirmed.





According to information available to BNS, the deadline was extended in mid-July because the state railway company feared it might receive no offers amid disagreements with potential contractors over the draft contact.





France's infrastructure construction group Eurovia, one of seven bidders, announced its withdrawal from the tender process in late July.





Other bidders include Spain's Elecnor and Instalaciones Inabensa, France's Alstom, Lithuania's Kauno Tiltai jointly with its majority shareholder, Poland's Trakcja PRKiI, and Spain's Cobra Instalaciones Y Servicios as well as consortiums represented by Lithuania's ATEF-Europe and Telekonta, according to information available to LETA/BNS.





The tender process for the electrification of the Vilnius railway hub and the Kaisiadorys- Klaipeda railway line was launched in December 2017.





It is planned that once the project is completed, more than three-fourths of all freight and two-thirds of passengers in Lithuania will be carried on the electrified line.





Currently, electrified lines account for a mere 9% if Lithuania's total railway network, well below the EU's average of 52.7%.