2020 fiscal space will shrink by EUR 72 mln as Rigas Satiksme is included in budget deficit

Following criteria of the EU, Riga municipal public transport company Rigas Satiksme should be included in the general government sector, thus, in 2020 the fiscal space in the government budget will shrink by EUR 72 mln, the Finance Ministry informed LETA.

The ministry explained that in April this year, the so-called clarification procedure was completed on the notification of the 2018 general government budget deficit and debt, prepared by the Central Statistical Bureau. The EU statistical office Eurostat, when getting acquainted with the information, pointed at a separate classification of public transport service providers.

In line with ESA methodology on fiscal data of the EU member states, Rigas Satiksme is classified in the general government sector because more than 50% of the company’s revenue are subsidies from the local government and the company is restricted in its decisions because it implements political decisions of the Riga City Council.

The formal decision on including Rigas Satiksme in the general government sector will be made by the end of this year and will affect the country’s fiscal indicators in 2020, including the general government budget.

Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) told LETA that the information on including Rigas Satiksme in the government sector is fresh, therefore he cannot yet tell how the negative fiscal impact of this decision on the government budget can be reduced.