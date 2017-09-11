Belarus, Cargo, Lithuania, Transport
Motorists warned of possible delays at Lithuanian-Belarusian border checkpoint
BC, Vilnius, 12.08.2019.
Motorists are being warned of possible delays at the Lavoriskes checkpoint on Lithuania's border with Belarus between Monday and Thursday and are advised to choose other routes, reported LETA/BNS.
The testing of a pilot project on the application of an integrated control model at Lavoriskes is underway at the checkpoint in the district of Vilnius, the Lithuanian Customs Department said.
The one-year project is planned to be launched on September 1. It calls for distributing functions between services so that customs officials serve all freight transport lanes and officials from the State Border Protection Service handle all passenger car lanes.
Officials from Estonia's Narva border checkpoint are also taking part in the testing.
