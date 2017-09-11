Cargo, Estonia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.08.2019, 09:16
Estonia: Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes Muuga-based bulk operator acquisition
Stivis is an operator based in the port of Muuga
which provides the services of loading, unloading and storage of goods. Stivis
is an operator of bulk cargoes, including crushed limestone, peat and
grain. The company mainly handles local import and export goods, and
effectively no transit goods.
It does not offer the container terminal service or the
service of handling oversized or ro-ro freight.
Stivis owns approximately 4.5 hectares of storage
areas and 0.5 hectares of enclosed warehouses behind the quays. The company has
four kilometers of railways and ships can be unloaded directly into rail
cars.
BMLG said in the notice of consolidation that the reason for
the acquisition is the wish to expand business and make it more productive and
effective.
It appears from the decision of the Competition Authority
that the volume of goods handled by BLMG's Kunda port and Esteve AS in
the Paldiski South Harbor made up 5-10% of the volume of goods flows passing
through Estonian ports, while the volume of goods handled by Stivis was
0-5 %.
The beneficial owners of Stivis are Anatoli
Lipinski, Jan Lipinski and Galina Lipinski.
BMLG is a group of companies established in 2000 that brings
together a number of operators active in the field of logistics in ten countries: Estonia,
Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Cyprus, Malta, Belarus, Russia and
Kazakhstan.
BMLG's consolidated revenue in 2018 totaled 169.1 mln euros
and net profit 14.6 mln euros.
