Monday, 05.08.2019, 16:16
Launch of Wizz Air service on Estonia-Georgia route postponed until September
The Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air, which was to start operating flights between Tallinn and the western Georgian city of Kutaisi from Aug. 4, will instead launch the service in September, informed LETA/BNS.
The carrier's first flight to Kutaisi is scheduled to depart on Sept. 11.
Wizz Air entered the Estonian market in June 2018 and has established a significant presence here. At present, Wizz Air flies from Tallinn to Kiev and London three times week.
The company started business in 2004 and has since evolved as one of the most rapidly growing budget airlines in Europe, focusing on the Eastern and Central European market and operating 600 routes out of 25 airports.
