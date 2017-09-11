Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.08.2019, 08:41
North Estonian Public Transport Center to terminate contracts with bus operator Atko
Atko is unable to comment on the matter or disclose
its position until the relevant documents have been received from the North
Estonian Public Transport Center, the bus operator told.
First, the plan is to replace Atko Liinid OU with
another carrier on the student routes of the rural municipality of Harku, but
the public transport center will also start preparing for the termination of
contracts concerning western and eastern direction routes in Harju County.
Vello Jogisoo, head of the North Estonian Public
Transport Center, said that certain conditions have to be met for the
early termination of contracts and the bus company must have carried out two
major violations. However, a major violation does not have to be a
single case, but can be gathered from individual smaller episodes.
Until now, one major violation by Atko had been registered over the
years. Now, however, smaller violations amounting to a bigger breach have been
gathered together.
According to Jogisoo, one of the most extreme cases occurred
this week as a bus driver who had been working for 16 hours was found behind
the wheel of an Atko bus.
Harku rural municipality mayor Erik Sandla said that
the rural municipality's clear interest is that the public transport center
terminate contracts with Atko as quickly as possible. "We want
children to be able to go to school with a new carrier in September, at least
from the middle of September," Sandla said.
However, Jogisoo said that the changes cannot take place
that quickly. "Today, we have not yet issued the contract cancellation
documents to Atko, thus nothing can happen in a month's time yet,
either," he said.
The process may end up dragging along as well should Atko
contest the contract cancellation. "Of course, we have to ensure safe
travel for the passengers, but we cannot overlook the fact that Atko services
more than half of the public transport in Harju County," Jogisoo said.
He added that before the cancellation of contracts, all
nuances of the violations must be very clearly justified and registered.
"All arguments must hold in court. We cannot make a mistake even with a
single decimal point," he said.
Toomas Korenev, field manager of the traffic group of
the traffic supervision center of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border
Guard Board, said that most of the problems that Atko bus drivers have
stood out to the police with have to do with disregarding drivers' work and
rest requirements. Buses are also often in poor technical condition, with
engine oil and fuel leaks, problems with the braking system, lights and tires
in poor condition and seat belts broken or missing altogether, Koronev added.
Altogether 26 people were injured in a collision of a bus
with a truck in Meremoisa on July 18. The accident took place at 1:10 p.m. in
the 27th kilometer of the Tallinn-Rannamoisa-Kloogaranna road where an Atko bus
collided with a stationary trailer truck with Lithuanian number plates and
switched on hazard warning lights that was parked on the side of the road.
Atko Liinid OU is servicing western and eastern
direction public routes across rural municipality borders in Harju County as
well as students routes within the rural municipality of Harku. The bus company
has 24 departures in the western direction and 17 in the eastern direction. Atko
is the carrier on 11 student routes in the rural municipality of Harku and also
operates the routes of several rural municipalities.
