Turnover of Schenker logistics company down 1.8% in 2018
Latvia’s Schenker logistics company turned over EUR 27.538 mln in 2018, down 1.8% from 2017, and made a profit of EUR 491,871, which is 2.7 times less than in 2017, according to information available at Firmas.lv referred LETA.
The company’s management informed that the turnover
decreased as some projects concluded in 2017, resulting in a reduction of gross
profit by 3.3%. The number of Schenker employees was increased by 19 last year.
In addition to its existing cargo terminal in Riga and
regional terminals in Kurzeme and Vidzeme, the company opened one more terminal
in Latgale.
In 2018, Schenker invested EUR 0.52 mln in new
working assets and infrastructure upgrades, enabling the provision of better
and more competitive services.
Schenker closed 2017 with EUR 28.031 mln in turnover
and a profit of EUR 1.324 mln.
Schenker, established in 1996, provides integrated
logistics services, including agenting and forwarding, warehousing and customs
brokerage services.
