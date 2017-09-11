Turnover of Schenker logistics company down 1.8% in 2018

Latvia’s Schenker logistics company turned over EUR 27.538 mln in 2018, down 1.8% from 2017, and made a profit of EUR 491,871, which is 2.7 times less than in 2017, according to information available at Firmas.lv referred LETA.

The company’s management informed that the turnover decreased as some projects concluded in 2017, resulting in a reduction of gross profit by 3.3%. The number of Schenker employees was increased by 19 last year.

In addition to its existing cargo terminal in Riga and regional terminals in Kurzeme and Vidzeme, the company opened one more terminal in Latgale.

In 2018, Schenker invested EUR 0.52 mln in new working assets and infrastructure upgrades, enabling the provision of better and more competitive services.

Schenker closed 2017 with EUR 28.031 mln in turnover and a profit of EUR 1.324 mln.

Schenker, established in 1996, provides integrated logistics services, including agenting and forwarding, warehousing and customs brokerage services.