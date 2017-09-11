Airport, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic flight makes emergency landing in Riga
15.07.2019
A passenger plane of Latvia’s airBaltic carrier which was on its way from Riga to Moscow made an emergency landing at Riga Airport on Monday, the airport’s spokeswoman Laura Karnite informed LETA.
The airBaltic flight reported technical issues after taking off from Riga Airport.
The plane returned to Riga where it landed amid increased safety measures.
airBaltic representatives informed LETA that shortly after departure, the crew smelled an unusual odor in the cockpit and cabin of the plane. Following the standard procedures, the crew took the decision to return to Riga where the plane landed amid increased safety measures. In line with all safety requirements, the plane landed monitored by teams of emergency services.
The flight BT428 Riga-Moscow and the return flight BT429 Moscow-Riga have been cancelled. Passengers are being re-registered to closest possible flights.
