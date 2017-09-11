Construction, EU – Baltic States, Railways, Transport
Tender announced to design the next 139 kilometres of the Rail Baltica main line in Latvia
The first lot of the tender covers a 94 km long section from Vangaži to the Latvia-Estonia state border. According the preliminary technical design, the section is estimated to include a number of infrastructure objects such as:
- 36 road viaducts,
- 13 bridges,
- 3 railway viaducts,
- 3 animal crossings,
- 119 culverts,
- regional stations with passing loops in Salacgrīva, Skulte and Ādaži to be designed on a conceptual level.
The second lot covers a 45 km long section from Misa to the Latvia-Lithuania state border and, according the preliminary technical design, is estimated to include the following:
- 16 road viaducts,
- 4 bridges,
- 4 railway viaducts,
- 1 animal crossing,
- 54 culverts,
- regional stations in Bauska and Iecava to be designed on a conceptual level.
Both lots are being tendered under one procurement procedure but shall be contracted individually with the winning contractors to deliver design and design supervision services for the construction of railway track substructure, superstructure as well as related civil structures on the new standard gauge (1435 mm) high speed double track electrified railway line.
“By launching yet another main line design tender for Rail Baltica, we continue steady progress towards the construction phase of the railway. By now, design works have already started on the sections of the line from Kaunas to Lithuania-Latvia state border as well as from Pärnu to Tallinn. Meanwhile in Latvia, all key Rail Baltica elements – the two main line sections around Rīga and Rail Baltica passenger stations in Rīga Central Station and Rīga International Airport – have reached the design phase”, says Timo Riihimäki, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of RB Rail AS. “So far, experienced international engineering and construction companies from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain together with Baltic partners have joined the Rail Baltica project and are contributing towards the project implementation. I strongly encourage international and national engineering companies to continue an active participation in this European flagship project”.
A two-stage procedure consisting of qualification and negotiations has been selected for this procurement. During the first stage, potential participants are requested to submit applications to verify their qualification. Full technical information to qualified participants will be issued during the second stage, followed by the submission of the initial proposals, possible negotiations and submission of the final proposals. The first stage application deadline is 5 August 2019.
