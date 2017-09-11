Airport, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.07.2019, 14:01
airBaltic Improves Unaccompanied Minor Service
The service
ensures that the child is under the supervision of the airline from boarding
until the child has met his parent or guardian upon arrival at the destination.
Laura
Vecvanaga-Puķīte,
SVP Ground Operations and Customer Care of airBaltic:
“Each year we have over 1000 passengers traveling as unaccompanied minor. The
service is becoming more popular, and we wished to improve it further. Together
with Riga International Airport we were able to execute changes in procedures,
therefore now parents or guardians will have the opportunity to spend longer
time with their children travelling alone, taking children up to boarding gate.”
The airBaltic unaccompanied minor service is
available for children age 5 and over, if the legislation of the child’s
country of residence permits it. For children 5-11 years of age this service
is mandatory, but for children 12-17 years of age, the service is
optional if requested by their parents or guardians.
Parent or
guardian must hold a valid passport or ID card. Single entry pass to accompany
child will be provided to parent or guardian at the check-in desk. Please note
that as before parent or guardian must remain at the airport until the flight
has departed. At the final destination, the parent or guardian must
show up on time for the arrival of the flight.
The
unaccompanied minor service must be arranged and paid for in advance
at airBaltic ticket offices or via
the online payment form as prior confirmation is required. Up
to of five children using the unaccompanied minor service are accepted on each
flight.
airBaltic serves
over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest
variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In summer season
2019, airBaltic has launched new
destinations from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv as well as to Kos and
Menorca.
- 10.07.2019 Брока, Миллерс и Равис освобождены из изолятора
- 10.07.2019 Гаусс: airBaltic в ближайшие годы может выйти на биржу
- 10.07.2019 airBaltic совершенствует услугу сопровождения несовершеннолетних
- 10.07.2019 В Valio поступят первые в Эстонии молоковозы на сжатом природном газе
- 10.07.2019 Индекс бензина. Дорого ли обходится топливо жителям Балтии и других стран?
- 10.07.2019 Минздрав Латвии: об идее использовать медицину как инструмент борьбы с теневой экономикой нужно забыть
- 09.07.2019 Latvia: Students' average performance in this year's centralized mathematics exam worst in a decade
- 09.07.2019 Innovation made in Europe: leading Latvian entrepreneur SIA Vigobot nominated for EIT Awards
- 09.07.2019 “Identification” by Darya Kotlyarova at Rietumu Gallery