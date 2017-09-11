Car market, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 14.8% in H1
The Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) issued 8,594 driving licenses in January-June 2019, up 14.8% against the same period in 2018, CSDD said LETA.
Of all the driving licenses issued in the first six months
of this year, 4,529 licenses were issued to women drivers, up 13.7% y-o-y, and
4,065 to men, up 16%.
As at July 1, 2019, there were 861,005 valid driving
licenses in Latvia, which is an increase of 0.6% against the same period a year
ago. Of these licenses 42.7% or 367,300 licenses were held by women and 57.3%
or 493,705 licenses held by men.
In 2018, CSDD issued 16,792 driving licenses, down from
19,373 in 2017 and 21,475 in 2016.
CSDD is a state-owned company registering motor vehicles in
Latvia, issuing driving licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of
vehicles.
