Latvia interested in raising efficiency of multimodal transport corridor through Latvia - Linkaits

Latvia is interested in attracting investment to its ports, modernizing existing infrastructure, boosting competitiveness and the efficiency of the multimodal transport corridor through Latvia, Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party, JKP) said at the plenary meeting of the International Belt & Road Forum in Belarus, informed LETA.

The Transport Ministry’s representative Iveta Kancena told LETA that Linkaits made a working visit to Belarus this week to attend the Belt & Road Forum for Regional Cooperation and Development "Great Stone Industrial Park – Global Opportunities", as well as met with high-level officials and transport sector entrepreneurs from Belarus and China.





On Monday, July 1, the Latvian minister together with Belarusian Communications and Informatization Minister Konstantin Shulgan signed the Latvia-Belarus cooperation protocol to provide the 694–790 MHz band for the needs of 5G communications.





On the second day of the visit, July 2, Linkaits and Transport Ministry undersecretary of state Uldis Reimanis participated in the international forum on countries’ involvement in China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. During the forum, Linkaits participated in parallel working sessions together with Belarusian Transport Minister Aleksey Avramenko, Duisport (Germany) CEO Erich Staake and Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Rokas Masiulis.





In his speech at the forum, Linkaits underlined that Latvia is interested in continuing cooperation in transport and logistics with the countries involved in the Belt and Road initiative, as well as attracting investment to Latvia’s ports, modernizing existing infrastructure, boosting competitiveness and the efficiency of the multimodal transport corridor through Latvia.





“Latvia is perfectly suited for cooperation with countries that do not have access to the sea, as it can provide them with multimodal transport solutions with unlimited access to Latvia’s three seaports – Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja, the main shipping routes. We also can provide international and the most extensive air traffic in the Baltics, as well as an effective road and rail traffic all over the Eurasian continent,” the Latvian transport minister said.