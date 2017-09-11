CityBee ride-sharing company plans to invest EUR 1 mln in Latvian market this year

Lithuanian ride-sharing company CityBee plans to invest EUR 1 mln in Latvian market this year, said CityBee Latvija head Egita Gailuma

The company launched its operations in Latvia this March, offering rent of vehicles for cargo transportation through a mobile app. Gailuma said that the service is in high demand, therefore the company plans to expand its operations this year.





Starting from today CityBee has launched rent of electric scooters in Riga and plans to become the leader of this service. Initially the company will offer 150 scooters, and plans to increase this number to 500.





Electric scooters will be available in different parts of Riga. Unlocking a scooter costs EUR 0.5 and each minute the scooter is used costs EUR 0.1. Scooters will be available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The company also plans to start car rental services this year.





CityBee is a project of investment company Modus Group.





CityBee Latvia was founded in March and belongs to Lithuanian company CityBee Solutions that operates in 14 cities in Europe.