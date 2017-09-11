Tallinn to work closely with Bolt, Citybee in electric scooter rent

The city of Tallinn is about to sign an agreement with electric scooter rental service operators Bolt and Citybee to enable the parking of electric scooters on city-owned land in the districts of Central Tallinn and North Tallinn, reported LETA/BNS.

"We are glad that both Citybee and Bolt have approached the city from the very start to launch their service in collaboration with the city. We will enable them to place scooters also on the city's land in the morning to increase the density of the rental network and make it more convenient for users. In foresight, electric scooters could become part of the city's public transport network and reduce the level of motorization," said the elder of the city district of Central Tallinn, Vladimir Svet.





On land belonging to the city the renting of electric scooters will take place from 6 a.m. to midnight. The operator will remove the scooters at midnight the latest and bring them back in the morning.





During the first month of operation of the rental service the maximum permitted speed of electric scooters in Tallinn is 20 kilometers per hour. If no glitches in the service or major incidents occur, the maximum speed will be raised to 25 kilometers per hour.





Svet said that for the time being, the city government was placing the city's land at the operators' disposal for four months.





"After the expiry of the agreement we will analyze feedback from the businesses and residents of the city to think how this service should develop further in the city," the district elder added.





Bolt launched the electric scooter rental service in Tallinn on June 19 and Citybee did the same on Friday.



