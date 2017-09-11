Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.06.2019, 22:12
Latvia among European leaders in increasing air passenger numbers
Latvia, with an increase in
passenger numbers by 13.4%, was ranked third in the ACI TOP5 in April,
followed by Estonia (+11.5%) and Malta (10.2%). Croatia ranks first
with a 25.6% increase in passenger numbers, and the second is Austria
(+22.8%). On average, the number of air passengers in Europe has
increased by 4.6% in April compared to the same month last year.
Latvia reached ACI TOP5 thanks to
the 13.4% increase of passengers in Riga International Airport in
comparison to April 2018. In the fourth month of the year, the airport serviced
the total of 646,073 passengers.
At the same time, in the five
months of this year, compared to last year's corresponding period, the number
of passengers at Riga International Airport has increased by 9.2%, and
overall, over 2.7 mln passengers have already used the services of the
leading airport of the Baltic states this year. Nearly a third or 29% of
passengers have travelled through Riga this year in transfer and transit,
taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Riga International Airport to
easily and quickly reach other destinations in Europe, Russia and Asian
countries.
Within the first five months of
this year, the most popular destinations from Riga International Airport have
been London, with 0.1% more passengers than last year, Moscow
(+15.2%) and Oslo (+20.5%).
ACI EUROPE Airport Traffic Report includes data on 236 airports that represent over 88% of European air passenger traffic. Full ACI information on the performance of European airports in April 2018 is available here:
Riga
International Airport is a fast-growing North European air traffic hub. During
winter season, it is possible to travel to over 90 destinations but in
summer season to over 100 destinations from Riga International Airport provided
by 20 airlines. In 2018, Riga International Airport provided services to more
than 7 mln passengers — nearly
half of the total number of air passengers from the Baltic States.
