Tuesday, 25.06.2019, 12:44
Nordica's Tallinn-Nice flight returns after technical glitch
25.06.2019
A Nordica flight from Tallinn to Nice early on Tuesday morning had to return to Tallinn following a technical malfunction, according the daily Postimees information reported LETA/BNS.
The malfunction occurred when the aircraft was flying above the Courland peninsula of Latvia. As a result, the plane had to drop altitude rapidly and fly back to Tallinn, Nordica's chief spokesman Toomas Uibo told Postimees.
Passengers were told to use oxygen masks when the plane was reducing altitude.
"The flight returned to Tallinn. There was no danger to passengers," Uibo said.
Technicians are working to determine the cause of the malfunction.
